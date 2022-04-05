Child plunges from window in the Bronx

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A 4-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after falling from a window in the Bronx

Police say the boy pushed the air conditioner - possibly from a sixth floor window - and then fell. 

It happened around 12:50 p.m. at East 143rd Street between Morris and 3rd Avenues. 

Police officers rushed the child to Lincoln Hospital in their patrol car. He is expected to survive. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

