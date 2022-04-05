Child plunges from window in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 4-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after falling from a window in the Bronx.

Police say the boy pushed the air conditioner - possibly from a sixth floor window - and then fell.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. at East 143rd Street between Morris and 3rd Avenues.

Police officers rushed the child to Lincoln Hospital in their patrol car. He is expected to survive.

