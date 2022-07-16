2 injured in Far Rockaway shooting
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Queens.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on Mott Avenue between Cornaga Avenue and Gateway Boulevard in Far Rockaway.
Police say someone in an Acura MDX opened fire, striking a 44-year-old man in the arm and a 28-year-old woman in the chest, then took off.
Both victims were rushed to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
Police say two children who were near the woman at the time of the shooting are both OK.
No arrests have been made.
