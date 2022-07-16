Watch CBS News
Crime

2 injured in Far Rockaway shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 people injured after shooting in Far Rockaway, Queens
2 people injured after shooting in Far Rockaway, Queens 00:27

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Queens.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on Mott Avenue between Cornaga Avenue and Gateway Boulevard in Far Rockaway.

Police say someone in an Acura MDX opened fire, striking a 44-year-old man in the arm and a 28-year-old woman in the chest, then took off.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say two children who were near the woman at the time of the shooting are both OK.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 10:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.