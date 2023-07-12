Mother says children injured in shooting near St. James Park in the Bronx are recovering

NEW YORK -- Two children are recovering following a shooting in a Bronx park. They were among four people injured by two suspects on a scooter.

It all unfolded Tuesday evening in the Kingsbridge section of the borough.

CBS New York spoke to the mother of the two children on Wednesday morning. One of her kids, a 3-year-old, is home from the hospital. The gravity of the shooting really hits home when a toddler is seen with a bandage on his leg from a bullet wound.

She said her kids are in pain, but will recover, at least physically. Emotionally, though, that's another story.

There were hundreds of people in St. James Park when the gunfire erupted. Witnesses described the chaotic moments.

Video shows police running towards an unmarked cruiser, one officer holding a child just shot in the leg near the park.

One woman saw it all happen.

"Everybody crazy. Police have the children. They take in the car," she said.

The child's mother did not want her face on camera, but showed us her bruised leg, which was grazed by a bullet.

Her 3-year-old was also grazed on the calf. She said his brother, her 6-year-old son, was also shot in the leg and is still in the hospital with his father, undergoing surgery.

The shooting happened as the mother was walking on the sidewalk in front of the park just before 6 p.m.

Two other men unrelated to the kids were also shot. A 23-year-old was hit on the left thigh multiples times. A man police say is his 25-year-old cousin was shot in the back.

Surveillance video shows the two people police said were behind the shooting. They were seen riding a scooter in black hoodies and face masks. Officers said one man got off the scooter and opened fired several times into the park, where there were dozens of people.

Video shows many in the crowd trying to help the victims.

"Very scared. You gotta be careful in this park," Gregory Gonzalez said.

"I bring my niece and nephew here to play. They're the same age. It's sad and it's terrifying. I don't feel safe in the park," Ida Hernandez said.

A $3,500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.

Police said they believe the shooting was gang motivated, though they are still trying to determine who the intended targets were.