NYPD: Man gets off scooter, shoots 4, including 2 children, outside St. James Park in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Four people shot earlier Tuesday at a park in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

It was a chaotic scene at St. James Park.

"The shots were very consistent. It was like five or six shots," one woman said.

Police said the victims were walking on the sidewalk -- a 25-year-old man, who was shot in the back, a 23-year-old man, who police believe is his cousin, was shot multiple times, and a 6-year-old boy and his 3-year-old brother, both shot in the leg.

"We don't know who they were shooting at. There were hundreds of people in the park and the victims were outside the park," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

A stray bullet also hit at least one vehicle.

Police said surveillance video shows the two suspects, wearing all black and face masks, rolling up on a scooter.

The passenger got off, fired off some shots, hopped back on, and then the two sped off going the wrong way on a one-way street.

"Recurring theme in the city -- illegal bikes, illegal firearms, people who use these firearms," Chell said.

Neighbors said they are fearful that a brazen shooting could take place in a park where children play and practice sports.

"Cops should be a little bit more aware of what's happening in our community park because we are a community," a woman said.

"As a dad and a parent in this city, I can't imagine it happening to my kids -- heart-wrenching and disturbing," Chell said.

Investigators are still working on a motive for the shooting. Neighbors who use the park believe it may have been gang related.