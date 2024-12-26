Mostly sunny and chilly for NYC Thursday with rounds of rain headed our way. But what about New Year's?

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, temps tick up Thursday - 12/26/24

Thursday started out cold, with lows bottoming out in the 20s, teens, and even single digits. Clear skies combined with the snowpack have certainly helped the temps drop off so efficiently.

As for the rest of Thursday, a very similar setup to Wednesday will be underway, with highs in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Another cold night is on tap for Thursday night, as lows once again will plunge into the 20s, teens, and single digits.

Temps will then trend up for the rest of 2024.

They'll first get back into the 40s for Friday and Saturday, warming further into the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

Our pattern will also turn wet beginning Saturday, with multiple rain chances lasting into early 2025. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, and totals could range between 2-4 inches over several days.

The rain will likely stick around for the Ball Drop on New Year's Eve too.

Thursday: Sunny to partly sunny skies. Still chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s for the city; teens and a few single digits in the suburbs.

Friday: Mostly sunny early, followed by more clouds in the afternoon. Slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Rain returns. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Rounds of rain. Much warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s.