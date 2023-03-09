Mosaic unveiled in Brooklyn in honor of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

NEW YORK -- A new memorial for the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. was unveiled in Brooklyn on Thursday, 26 years after his death.

Mayor Eric Adams helped unveil a mosaic located at Saint James Place and Fulton Street, where Biggie Smalls grew up. It's now called Christopher Wallace Way, after his given name.

READ MORE: Empire State Building lit in honor of Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

He was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997.

The mosaic is based on an iconic picture of the rapper. The face will have a mirror, which the artist says is meant to reflect Biggie's former home.