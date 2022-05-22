Watch CBS News
Empire State Building lit in honor of Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a special tribute Saturday night for Brooklyn's own Notorious B.I.G.

The Empire State Building was lit up red and white to mark what would have been his 50th birthday.

The Bedford-Stuyvesant-born rapper was murdered in Los Angeles in 1997.

He's being remembered throughout the city this weekend.

His legendary voice has inspired generations of entertainers.

CBSNewYork Team
