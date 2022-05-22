Empire State Building lit in honor of Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

Empire State Building lit in honor of Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

Empire State Building lit in honor of Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

NEW YORK -- There was a special tribute Saturday night for Brooklyn's own Notorious B.I.G.

The Empire State Building was lit up red and white to mark what would have been his 50th birthday.

The Bedford-Stuyvesant-born rapper was murdered in Los Angeles in 1997.

He's being remembered throughout the city this weekend.

His legendary voice has inspired generations of entertainers.