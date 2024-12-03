More full-time workers in New York City seeking help from food pantries, report finds

More New Yorkers making use of food pantries, report finds

More New Yorkers making use of food pantries, report finds

More New Yorkers making use of food pantries, report finds

NEW YORK - A recent report shows a need for change at city-run food pantries.

The New York Common Pantry says an unexpected clientele is seeking support - New Yorkers who work full time.

According to a new report by the organization Robin Hood, 11% of working New Yorkers now need a food pantry to be able to eat, compared to 5% in 2019. The report also shows nearly one in three adults - 31% - and nearly of families with children - 44% - experienced food hardship last year. The report also shows nearly three out of four pantry users reported experiencing a "financial shock," such as a job loss or income decrease.

"There is an affordability crisis"

"What we have seen is, since 2021, is an over 40% increase in number of visitors," New York Common Pantry Executive Director Stephen Grimaldi said. "Playing by the rules and just are not making enough money."

Experts say the increasing costs of food, housing and childcare are factors, and the findings are a clear call for wage increases and a reform of SNAP benefits.

"There is an affordability crisis," Robin Hood's Chymeka Olfonse said.

Olfonse says government action matters to address food insecurity.

"President-elect, and new congress, we need them to bolster the safety net and do something bold," Olfonse said.

"It's extremely hard to manage everything"

Harlem resident Jeannete Gomez gets free food at the New York Common Pantry, and says it is a blessing during a tough time. She's not alone.

"It's extremely hard to manage everything," Gomez said.

Gomez's husband works full-time as an exterminator, and for years they didn't need assistance. So she stopped coming. Recently, however, she had to return.

"My husband gets paid every two weeks, and we don't make the second week before everything just runs out," Gomez said. "What choice do you have? You have to come here."