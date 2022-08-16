More information about recent carriage horse collapse expected to be released

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK - New York City Councilmember Robert Holden says he will release "disturbing firsthand information" about the collapse of a carriage horse last week in Hell's Kitchen. 

Holden and animal rights activists will gather Tuesday afternoon outside the office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. 

The 15-year-old horse named Ryder tripped and fell last Wednesday, and couldn't get up for more than an hour. 

A spokeswoman for the carriage industry says blood tests revealed the horse collapsed due to a previously undiagnosed neurological disease

