More information about recent carriage horse collapse expected to be released

New information about recent carriage horse collapse expected to be released

NEW YORK - New York City Councilmember Robert Holden says he will release "disturbing firsthand information" about the collapse of a carriage horse last week in Hell's Kitchen.

Holden and animal rights activists will gather Tuesday afternoon outside the office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

The 15-year-old horse named Ryder tripped and fell last Wednesday, and couldn't get up for more than an hour.

A spokeswoman for the carriage industry says blood tests revealed the horse collapsed due to a previously undiagnosed neurological disease.