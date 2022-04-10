More and more events on streets of NYC, but concerns about rise in COVID cases persist

More events held in NYC as COVID cases continue to rise

NEW YORK -- There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. Officials say it's likely the result of the BA.2 subvariant.

As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported Saturday, the rising numbers have come as many public events have returned to the city.

It's an oasis for vintage lovers. More than 90 dealers in one space, selling everything from clothing to jewelry.

The two-day event on west 18th street is back for the first time this pandemic without mask requirements.

"We follow New York state guidelines and we hope people make choices based on what keeps them safest and healthiest," curator Amy Abrams said.

Walking around Manhattan Vintage Show, you see some people choosing to keep their masks on and some without them.

"We have asked anyone not feeling well not to attend, both dealers and shoppers. So far, so good," Abrams said.

Other events open this weekend as well. The Whitney Biennial is back with mask requirements in place. There was also a busy outdoor Japanese food festival on Sixth Avenue.

This is what many New Yorkers wanted to see, events back open, life back in this city, but epidemiologist Stephanie Silvera says just be cautious because right now case numbers are on the rise.

"They reached a low point around the first week of March. There were about 600 new cases per day. Now, New York is around 1,600 new cases per day," Silvera said.

Silvera says even though you're more likely to have mild-to-moderate symptoms if you're vaccinated, doctors still don't know the long-term impact the virus will have on people's bodies.

"This virus can be associated with an increased risk of diagnoses of diabetes, particularly in children. If you're going to be in a group setting, where you don't know other people's vaccination or COVID status, my recommendation would be to continue to wear a mask, particularly if you or someone in your family is at higher risk for the more severe outcome," Silvera said.

"I keep the mask on and I'm definitely a little on the cautious side in general," New Yorker Michael Wetzel said.

"I've been vaccinated. I'm good," added Earl Yancey, who was visiting from North Carolina.

Different people will have different takes. Now, the option to attend an event is out there.