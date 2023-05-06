Police: 3 shot, including 15-month-old baby, in Monticello, NY

MONTICELLO, N.Y. -- Three people, including a 15-month-old baby, were shot and wounded in Monticello, New York, police said.

The baby was listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital. A 27-year-old man was in stable condition and a 20-year-old woman was treated and released.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home on Holmes Street just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Police said their preliminary investigation found shots were intentionally fired outside and into the home.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests were immediately announced.