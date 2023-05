A shocking shooting in Sullivan County injured three people, including a 15-month-old toddler. CBS2's Naveen Dhaliwal spoke with concerned neighbors in Monticello.

15-month-old toddler, 2 adults injured in Monticello shooting A shocking shooting in Sullivan County injured three people, including a 15-month-old toddler. CBS2's Naveen Dhaliwal spoke with concerned neighbors in Monticello.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On