Montclair schools to reopen today after staff member charged with making threat

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- Schools in Montclair, New Jersey will reopen Tuesday, one day after the district was shut down because of a security threat.

A staff member was arrested in the case, but police are increasing patrols around schools out of an abundance of caution.

The FBI and Essex County Prosecutor's Office are working together in the investigation.

Authorities say a staff member, 45-year-old Amir Doctry, posted a threat on social media directed at a specific staff member at Northeast Elementary School. He was arrested at a home in Philadelphia and charged with making terroristic threats.

Investigators say Doctry had been on administration leave from the district, and more charges against him are pending.

Families woke up to calls and messages from the school district Monday, saying classes were canceled for the day because of a "security concern."

"Late yesterday evening, we were made aware of a potential threat to our district. Upon receiving this information, we immediately contacted the Montclair Police Department and have been closely following their guidance," Interim Superintendent Damen G. Cooper wrote on the district's website. "I understand that this last-minute closure may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our students, staff, and entire school community is our highest priority."

The interim superintendent later shared an update, saying, "I want to inform you that, through the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Montclair Police Department, the threat we were addressing has been neutralized."

Authorities want to assure the community there is no further danger.