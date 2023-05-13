Watch CBS News
Nationwide Moms Demand Action protests call for gun law changes

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Saturday was a day of action across the country as mothers demanded changes to our nation's gun laws.

A march was held across the Mario Cuomo Bridge in Westchester in the morning, and protesters gathered later in the day in Union Square.

The group Moms Demand Action is using Mother's Day weekend to organize nearly 200 events nationwide.

Actress Amy Schumer was among the gun safety advocates calling for change on the federal level.

"There have been 210 mass shootings this year. It's time for Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban, and I'm here to call on them to do just that," she said.

Saturday's march comes one week after eight people were killed in a mass shooting outside a mall in Texas.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 5:31 PM

