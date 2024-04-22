MIT, Emerson College students start pro-Palestinian camps inspired by Columbia University protests

Pro-Palestinian camps set up by students at MIT and Emerson College Pro-Palestinian camps set up by students at MIT and Emerson College 01:05

BOSTON - Inspired by protests at Columbia University, pro-Palestinians camps have been set up at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Emerson College.

Dozens of students put up tents at the campuses in Cambridge and Boston Sunday night to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

A pro-Palestinian camp set up at MIT on Monday, April 22, 2024. CBS Boston

What is happening at Columbia University?



More than 100 people have been arrested at Columbia since protests started there last Wednesday. The pro-Palestinian demonstrators want the university to divest from Israel and they've criticized the school's response to the war. Jewish students at Columbia say they believe many of the chants at the protests are antisemitic and they're worried about their safety.

As protests there entered a sixth day, Columbia's president said all classes Monday will be remote to "deescalate the rancor."

MIT protest

Students protesting at MIT want the school to cut research ties with the Israeli military. Emerson students want the college to support "Palestinian liberation."

There's been no comment yet from MIT.

Emerson College protest

"We're trying to take our education into our own hands. We're sick of what our school's been doing," Emerson student Owen Buxton told WBZ-TV. "We're gathered here and we're not going to leave until our demands are met or we're dragged away by police."

Buxton said they've been "in communication" with Emerson's administration about their demonstration.

Students at Emerson College supporting Palestine sleep in tents in an alley off of Boylston street in Boston on April 22, 2024. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt said the protesters are from "the nonaffiliated student organization Students for Justice in Palestine."

"The College strongly supports the right to express one's beliefs through protest. This right comes with the responsibility of doing so without bigotry or hatred in any form. We encourage thoughtful dialogue and meaningful expression but will not tolerate actions threatening safety, operations, or educational access," Bernhardt said in a statement Monday.

A pro-Palestinian camp set up at Emerson College on Monday, April 22, 2024. CBS Boston

The demonstration is being held in the Boylston Place alley, which Bernhardt said is "not solely owned" by the college and is under the jurisdiction of Boston Police. He said students who don't feel safe in the area can ask campus police for an escort.

Harvard Yard closed

Harvard is apparently hoping to avoid any protests or camps. The university has restricted access to Harvard Yard until Friday afternoon, according to the Harvard Crimson.

A sign posted to the gates said "Structures, including tents and tables, are not permitted in the Yard without prior permission." Students who violate the policy are "subject to disciplinary action."