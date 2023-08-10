Mister Cee takes us back through 50 years of hip-hop ahead of anniversary concert

Mister Cee takes us through 50 years of hip-hop and Bronx history

Mister Cee takes us through 50 years of hip-hop and Bronx history

Mister Cee takes us through 50 years of hip-hop and Bronx history

NEW YORK -- Fifty years ago this week, hip-hop emerged from the Bronx.

What started as a music genre took off to influence culture worldwide.

We spoke with Mister Cee, a producer and DJ credited with discovering legendary artists like Biggie Smalls, to help us take a look back.

He told us how hop-hop has changed over the past five decades, and walked us through what 94.7 the Block has planned for the 50th anniversary. We also asked about his favorite artists and any future stars.

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.