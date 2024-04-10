New York City DJ Mister Cee dies at age 57, Hot97 confirms

NEW YORK -- Legendary New York City DJ Mister Cee has died, the radio station Hot97 confirmed Wednesday.

Mister Cee, whose real name was Calvin LeBrun, was an influential figure in hip-hop.

He was the DJ for Big Daddy Kane and his producing work for Biggie Smalls -- the Notorious B.I.G. -- helped launch the rapper to superstardom.

Mister Cee's "Throwback at Noon" show on Hot97 was one of the most popular programs at its time. More recently, he was on Audacy's "94.7 The Block."

CBS New York spoke to Mister Cee in 2023 as New York City celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and reflected on how the music and culture has changed over the decades.

LeBrun was 57 years old. The cause of death has not been released.