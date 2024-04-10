Watch CBS News
New York City DJ Mister Cee dies at age 57, Hot97 confirms

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC DJ Calvin LeBrun, aka Mister Cee, dead at 57
NYC DJ Calvin LeBrun, aka Mister Cee, dead at 57 00:34

NEW YORK -- Legendary New York City DJ Mister Cee has died, the radio station Hot97 confirmed Wednesday.

Mister Cee, whose real name was Calvin LeBrun, was an influential figure in hip-hop.

He was the DJ for Big Daddy Kane and his producing work for Biggie Smalls -- the Notorious B.I.G. -- helped launch the rapper to superstardom.

Mister Cee's "Throwback at Noon" show on Hot97 was one of the most popular programs at its time. More recently, he was on Audacy's "94.7 The Block."

CBS New York spoke to Mister Cee in 2023 as New York City celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and reflected on how the music and culture has changed over the decades.

LeBrun was 57 years old. The cause of death has not been released.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 7:17 PM EDT

