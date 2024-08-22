Child reported missing in Midwood, Brooklyn found with the help of Chopper 2

NEW YORK - A child who had been reported missing in Brooklyn Thursday has been found, with the help of CBS New York's Chopper 2.

The NYPD said a 9-year-old boy went missing at around 7 a.m. after heading off to school from his Midwood apartment building. His parents called police after the boy didn't arrive at the school.

Police provided a description of the child, who was wearing a distinctive orange tie.

CBS News New York sent Chopper 2 to the area to check things out, and our own Dan Rice spotted a child fitting the description on the rooftop of the family's building.

"A first for us"

"This is the first time we've seen something like this happen," Rice said. "As my pilot Eric Ross and I were circling around the building, we came across a person sitting in a chair over here on the rooftop. We zoomed in with the camera - it appeared to be the child that fit the description of the missing child."

CBS News New York called the NYPD, who went up to the rooftop, and found the child. Responding officers gave Chopper 2 a thumbs up as they escorted the boy off the roof.

"Again, a first for us. Don't usually see that happen. Happy to help the police and the family down here in Brooklyn," Rice said. "I gotta be honest... I was surprised."

