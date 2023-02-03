Watch CBS News
Family: 16-year-old boy killed in Midland Park house fire

16-year-old boy dies in house fire in Midland Park, N.J.
MIDLAND PARK, N.J. -- The family who lived in a Midland Park home that was destroyed in a fire Thursday night says a 16-year-old boy was killed.

Cellphone video shows flames engulfing the house on Franklin Street in Midland Park.

Authorities say the boy was found on the first floor. His name has not been released.

Several other people who lived in the home were taken to the hospital.

READ MORE: Deadly fire under investigation in Midland Park, New Jersey

"We saw a lot of flames and smoke and tons of emergency services people around," neighbor Suzanne Rittereiser said. "It's very sad. They seemed like a very sort of cohesive, happy family."

Friday morning, bulldozers tore down what remained of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

