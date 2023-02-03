Watch CBS News
Deadly fire under investigation in Midland Park, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MIDLAND PARK, N.J. -- The Bergen County prosecutor's office is investigating a deadly fire in Midland Park.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Franklin Avenue.

One person was found dead on the first floor.

Other people who lived in the home were taken to a local hospital, but the number of victims and their conditions were not released.

