Microsoft outage impacting New York area flights, but subways and trains still running

NEW YORK -- A Microsoft outage impacted computer systems worldwide overnight, including airlines that had to delay or cancel hundreds of flights in the New York City area.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says buses and subways are running as normal for the Friday morning commute, along with the LIRR and Metro-North railroads. The agency says some customer service systems may be impacted.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams' office posted on social media, saying, "We're aware of the global technical outage involving CrowdStrike and are currently assessing the full impact it may have on city operations. At this time, critical infrastructure and emergency operations, including the 911 call system, have not been impacted."

The FDNY also shared an update, saying, "FDNY IT and Communication teams implemented our redundancy procedures upon notification of the crowdstrike outage. Dispatchers and Field Units communicated over the department radios limiting any operational impact. Updates to follow as we work through this event."

Flight delays and cancelations at NYC airports

Several major airlines, including American, United and Delta, requested ground stops from the FAA around 2:30 a.m., citing the communication issues.

"A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United. While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destination," United Airlines said in a later statement.

As of 6 a.m., John F. Kennedy International Airport reported 57 delays and 31 cancelations, LaGuardia Airport reported 22 delays and 57 cancellations, and Newark Liberty International Airport reported 36 delays and 19 cancellations.

"Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5:00 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement.

Check your flight status

Travelers are encouraged to check with their carriers for individual flight information.

Use the following links for local airports:

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.