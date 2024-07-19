Microsoft users around the world report widespread outages

7/18: CBS Evening News 7/18: CBS Evening News 19:56

Banks, airlines, TV stations and health systems in countries around the world that rely on Microsoft's 365 apps were reporting widespread outages Friday.

Thousands of flights and train services were cancelled in the U.S. and Europe.

Microsoft 365 said on social media that it was "investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services" and that things were improving as the company worked to "reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure."

American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines said all pending flight departures were grounded. American Airlines said this was due to "a technical issue" that it said was impacting multiple airlines, and that the company was in contact with its planes currently in flight.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.