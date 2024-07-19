Microsoft outage shuts down Starbucks' mobile ordering app

What we know about the worldwide outages for industries using Microsoft

The online ordering system at Starbucks went down on Friday as the coffee chain joined the ranks of companies affected by a global Microsoft outage that caused turmoil across multiple industries, from airlines to healthcare.

The Microsoft outage was sparked by a software update that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sent to the tech giant. While the two companies worked to fix the issue, businesses and services grappled throughout Friday with the fallout, which disabled many computers running Windows apps.

Starbucks online app wasn't able to take mobile orders on Friday due to the Microsoft outage, which impacted businesses across the globe. Aimee Picchi

The tech failure took down Starbucks' popular mobile app, which customers use to place orders and pick them up in stores, which can minimize wait times. The glitch also prevented some stores from opening, interrupting regular customers' daily routines across the U.S., according both Starbucks and social media reports.

Still, Starbucks said the "vast majority" of its stores and drive-thru windows are still operating.

"Starbucks is among those companies experiencing impacts due to a widespread third-party systems outage, resulting in a temporary outage of our mobile order ahead and pay features," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

Starbucks said it is working to "bring all systems online as quickly as possible."

Consumers posted about their experiences trying to get coffee on social media platforms, including X. One customer said they were able to use their Starbucks rewards points to pay for an espresso, but that their store's point-of-sale system was inoperable. Others complained about the disruption.

"I can deal with no banks, no work, no social media. What I can't deal with is no Starbucks mobile ordering," wrote one user.

The widespread outage snarled travel plans for thousands of fliers whose flights were cancelled, delaying parcel deliveries and preventing some workers from logging into their company accounts. Some hospitals also canceled elective surgeries because they weren't able to access their booking systems.