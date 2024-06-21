Grandfather of boy struck by school bus in Mamaroneck is in "disbelief" after deadly accident

Man in "disbelief" after grandson is struck, killed by school bus in Mamaroneck

Man in "disbelief" after grandson is struck, killed by school bus in Mamaroneck

Man in "disbelief" after grandson is struck, killed by school bus in Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- A Westchester County community is mourning a mother and child killed Thursday while walking to school.

Molly Donovan, 43, and 6-year-old Michael Donovan Volpe were struck by a school bus and killed Thursday morning as they were crossing Mamaroneck Avenue.

CBS New York's Tony Aiello spoke with the little boy's heartbroken grandfather.

Molly Donovan, 6-year-old Michael Donovan Volpe killed in school bus accident

Thomas Volpe Sr., who lives on Long Island, says his 6-year-old grandson Michael Donovan Volpe loved all things with wheels.

Toy vehicles were among the candles and flowers left at a memorial at the accident scene Friday.

"He was the purest love I've ever known. He was a blessing," Volpe said.

Police say at the time of the accident, Donovan and her son were in the crosswalk with the right-of-way, but a bus driver turning left somehow didn't see them.

"How could that be? How could that be? He's a bus driver," Volpe said.

"You're trying to understand?" Aiello asked.

"No, I'm not trying to understand. I'm in disbelief ... There were other people in the crosswalk. How could you not see them?" Volpe said.

Criminal charges unlikely in deadly Mamaroneck crash, police say

Students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but no one on the bus was injured.

Police say the bus driver -- a 68-year-old man -- cooperated with investigators. The review continues, but criminal charges are unlikely.

The accident happened less than two blocks from Michael's school, Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School, which has grief counseling available for students and staff.

The village says a crossing guard will be posted at the intersection for the few remaining days of school, and safety improvements are being studied.