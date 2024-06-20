Child dead, adult injured in Mamaroneck school bus accident

MAMARONECK, N.Y. - A child has died and an adult is hospitalized after they were struck by a school bus in Mamaroneck Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Mamaroneck Avenue about two blocks from Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School, near the entrance of a busy shopping plaza with a grocery and and a drug store.

People in the area said the boy was struck while crossing the street about a block away from where crossing guard was on duty, and the end of the school year is just days away.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. Mamaroneck police and members of the prosecutors office were on the scene, along with someone from Royal Coach Lines, which operates the school bus.

"This morning there was a serious accident involving a child and adult on Mamaroneck Avenue. The individuals were struck by a vehicle while walking to school and transported to a local hospital," Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Sampson wrote in a message to the schools community.

"I'm devastated. This is so sad. They've got to do something. They've got a crosswalk here, no crossing guard here. He's down at the next block. I don't know what happened, but I am heartbroken. Very sad," Charlene Phillip said.

"It's horrifying. School is almost over. There is no reason to even happen," Maryann Murphy said. "It's also a reminder for drivers: Slow down. You're in a school zone. There's signs posted everywhere."