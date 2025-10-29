Philadelphia Eagles acquire CB Michael Carter II in trade with New York Jets, league source says

The Eagles acquired cornerback Michael Carter II in a trade with the New York Jets on Wednesday ahead of next week's NFL trade deadline, a league source told CBS News Philadelphia.

The Eagles sent wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Carter and a 2027 seventh-round pick in the deal.

Carter, 26, fills a need for the Eagles ahead of the trade deadline in the secondary.

Carter, a fifth-round draft pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, has played in 65 games and made 25 starts. He has two interceptions and 26 pass deflections in his career, along with 223 tackles.

In the 2025 season, Carter has played in five games and made four starts. He has two pass deflections and 14 tackles, including one for a loss. Carter has missed three games this season due to a concussion, but he returned in Week 8 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carter was picked by former Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who is now the senior personnel director with the Birds. Before he was the Jets general manager, Douglas was the vice president of player personnel with the Eagles from 2016-19.

Metchie was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Houston Texans in training camp. He's played in seven games so far in the 2025 season and has four catches for 18 yards.