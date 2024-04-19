New York Mets City Connect uniform revealed. Here's when you'll see it on the field

CBS New York takes a deep dive into the food at Citi Field

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets revealed their long-awaited City Connect uniform after cryptic teases and rumored leaks on social media.

The Mets unveiled the design in a video posted on social media Friday morning.

The uniform features a charcoal-gray jersey with black pinstripes, "NYC" in black letters in the Mets' traditional road font across the front, and a black hat with an image of the Queensboro Bridge stitched behind the classic "NY" logo outlined in white.

IYKNYYK: If you know New York, you know.



New Yorkers will recognize purple accents on the sleeves, pants and hat as a reference to the 7 train, the subway that stops at Citi Field. The Mets' primary colors, blue and orange, are not part of the design.

The Mets will wear their City Connect uniforms for the first time on Saturday, April 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, and then for every Saturday home game for the rest of the season, except June 1 when the team retires Darryl Strawberry's number 18, according to the team.

New York is the 22nd team to reveal a City Connect uniform since MLB and Nike began releasing the alternate designs in 2021. The Philadelphia Phillies also debuted City Connects this season.

The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are slated to reveal City Connect uniforms sometime this year, too.

Once those teams reveal their City Connect uniforms, the New York Yankees and Oakland A's will be the only teams without one.