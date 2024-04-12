Phillies debut new City Connect jerseys against Pirates, line up adjustments, Rojas benched second straight game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Johan Rojas has turned a slight corner on his season, yet remained out of the Philadelphia Phillies lineup for the second consecutive game. Rob Thomson rolled out the same lineup before Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which has Brandon Marsh in center field, Whit Merrifield in left field, and Rojas on the bench.

"I want to make sure we get [Brandon] Marsh and [Bryson] Stott at bats against lefties," Thomson said in the Phillies dugout before Friday's game. "I want to keep Whit in the fold. Let him get some rhythm. He's been playing a lot. Rojas has been playing a lot."

Rojas has played in 11 of the Phillies' 13 games to start the season, hitting .161 with an RBI and two runs. On the recent six-game road trip, Rojas hit .250 with a double, RBI, and a walk -- turning things around from a 1-for-22 (.045) start to the season.

Marsh hitting well has some part of Rojas getting a few days off. He went 1-for-3 on Thursday night with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Pirates and is hitting .429 over his last four games. Marsh ranks fifth in all of baseball with a 9.75 at-bat-to-home run ratio and is batting sixth for the second consecutive game as a result.

Against lefties, Marsh is hitting just .182 with a .413 OPS. Against righties, Marsh is at .393 with a 1.235 OPS. All four of Marsh's home runs have come against right-handed pitchers, but the Phillies are facing a left-handed starter in Bailey Falter Friday.

"We have to keep getting him reps (against lefties)," Thompson said. "Because I think he's going to keep getting hits against lefties at some point."

Merrifield is off to a slow start in the seven games he's played. He's hit .143 (3-for-21) with no home runs or RBI.

"I think he's grinding," Thompson said. "He has nothing to show for it yet, but I think he's grinding. He's working at bats. He's seeing a lot of pitches, so the hits will come."

Does the few days off bother Rojas and hurt his confidence? Thompson isn't seeing that from his young center fielder, also making note Rojas will be back in the lineup Saturday.

"He still has energy. He still comes out and does his work," Thompson said. "But I know, young guy coming up to the big leagues and trying to hold your own (and) not having much to show for it.

"It can wear on you. I think he's handling it really well."

Injured pitchers