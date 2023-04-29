Mets-Braves game postponed by rain, split doubleheader in August

NEW YORK — Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up Aug. 12 as part of a split-admission doubleheader at Citi Field, with the opener starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:15 p.m.

The postponement until August means Mets ace Max Scherzer won't be eligible to pitch in this series against the NL East rival Braves. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is serving a 10-game suspension imposed by Major League Baseball following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand while pitching in an April 19 game at Dodger Stadium.

Scherzer's penalty had been due to end Sunday and he was scheduled to start the series finale Monday against Atlanta. But with the rainout, Monday now would mark his 10th game sitting out, and he won't be permitted back on the mound until at least Tuesday night in Detroit.

Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.96 ERA) had been slated to pitch Saturday for the Mets in a 4:05 p.m. start. Atlanta won the series opener 4-0 on Friday in steady showers in a game called after five innings because of the rain.

Afterward, the Mets announced that anyone holding a ticket to Friday's game would receive a voucher for a ticket to another Monday-Thursday home game during the 2023 regular season besides the Subway Series in June against the Yankees, subject to availability.

Rain continued overnight and into Saturday, with the forecast calling for showers all day and again much of Sunday, when the teams are scheduled to play at 1:40 p.m.

Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80) had been lined up to start for the NL East-leading Braves. Runner-up to teammate Michael Harris II for NL Rookie of the Year last season, the hard-throwing Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out 13 against Miami on Monday.

The slumping Mets have lost five of six. The Braves have won seven of the past eight meetings between the teams dating to last year, including a pivotal three-game sweep in Atlanta near the end of last season that sent them to their fifth straight division title.