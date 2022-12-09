Watch CBS News
Metro-North Penn Station Access project breaks ground in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Groundbreaking for Metro-North Penn Station access
Groundbreaking for Metro-North Penn Station access 00:49

NEW YORK -- The long-awaited project to give Metro-North trains direct access to Penn Station kicked off Friday in the Bronx.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and other New York officials attended a ceremonial groundbreaking in Hunts Point.

The project includes constructing four new train stations in the borough.

"This transit desert in the East Bronx is going to be gone. Over half a million Bronx residents will live within one mile, one mile of one of these new stations. Co-Op City, I was just there a few weeks ago, Morris Park, Parkchester, Van Nest and Hunts Point. All of these communities are going to be transformed in a matter of a few years," said Hochul. 

Hochul, Schumer make Penn Station announcement 27:53

Penn Station access will also cut travel times for people coming from Westchester County and Connecticut

