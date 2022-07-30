Watch CBS News
Mega Millions ticket bought in Bronx wins $1 million, Illinois ticket wins $1.28 billion jackpot

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mega Millions ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B jackpot
Mega Millions ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B jackpot 00:46

NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.

The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. 

According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the $1.28 billion jackpot was purchased in Illinois. 

What are the odds of winning?

In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. 

The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. 

During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. 

There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday. 

First published on July 30, 2022 / 9:15 AM

