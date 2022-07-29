Last-minute rush to buy Mega Millions tickets ahead of Friday's $1.1 billion drawing

NEW YORK -- The rush is on for people looking to get in on Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot swelled past the $1 billion mark after no one won on Wednesday.

So if you have $2, that means you also have a chance at winning the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Right now, the cash prize stands at $1.1 billion.

What are the odds? Well, back in 2017 Mega Millions changed the rules, increasing the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. That increased the odds of winning the jackpot from one in 259 million to one in 302 million.

But that's not stopping people from rolling the dice. We caught up with people buying tickets first thing Friday morning, and one customer said he plays every week.

"If you don't play, you don't win. So that's why I play," he said. "If I do win, I'm probably going to take my time, as far as what I'm going to do with the money, and invest it most likely, not change my life too much."

There must be some luck in our area. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Staten Island store. Someone matched the first five numbers in the drawing, missing only the mega ball.

There were two other $1 million winners in New Jersey.

If you do happen to match all six numbers, you have two options. The $1 billion paid annually over 30 years, or the cash up front, which is still nearly $650 million.