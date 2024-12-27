Mega Millions lotto players across NYC, Long Island try their luck for $1.2 billion prize

What would you do with $1.22 billion? Mega Millions players share their dreams

NEW YORK — Buzz is still building over Friday night's $1.2 billion Mega Millions drawing, as people across the country dish out a couple bucks of cash for the chance to win big.

As the clock ticks toward time to draw, the top prize officially ticked up to $1.22 billion, the fifth-largest award Mega Millions has ever offered. You can buy a ticket for the jackpot up until 10 p.m. before Friday night's drawing at 11 p.m. If the winner opts for the lump sum, the cash prize is $549.7 million.

CBS News New York's Jessi Mitchell spoke to lotto players across New York City and Long Island about what they would do with the big prize.

Share the wealth

Small shops have become hot spots in Harlem for those hoping for the best holiday gift, becoming a billionaire overnight. Throughout Friday, there were few lulls for the lines inside liquor stores and bodegas, luring anyone looking to test their luck.

"Immediately? New house. Immediately, new house for my mom," Ugonna Osuala said in Harlem, after playing his numbers.

He added, "I'd do a vacation here and there, but I really want to help the people I care about."

To spend it all in one swoop, there are not many things that cost a cool billion, not even a commercial plane or a castle. You could buy your own island or super-yacht and still have some cents, but many people say common sense is to share the wealth with the ones you love.

"It's very important, college and stuff like that," Sam Smith said about paying for his daughters' education. "Yeah, that's what I would use it for, their college."

He continued, "I would spend it on myself, and my community. My community, I start first here."

Benevolent billionaires

Long Islanders felt the same way about being a benevolent billionaire.

"I will give it to some people, poor people, too, and charity and give it to my daughters, son, and buy a new house," said Benny Varghese in Old Bethpage.

"Probably pay for her college in a couple years," said Bark Fogel with his daughter at the same store, but he did not plan out his picks as well as his winnings.

"We just random, let the computer pick for us," Fogel said.

Whichever tactic takes the cake, $2 and a dream may wake one of you up to a win of more than a billion bucks.

