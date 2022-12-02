Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams arrives in Qatar to prepare for 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in Qatar on Friday to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. New York and New Jersey were selected as hosts

Adams will visit cultural sites on Doha and meet with World Cup organizers. 

Thursday, Adams took part in a conference in Athens, Greece. More than 25 mayors from around the world took part in the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism. 

Adams spoke at the event, met with Athens' mayor and signed a twinning agreement with the Greek capital. 

"I believe there's nothing more exciting than the city of Athens and the city of New York to come together and become partners as we become a symbol for all the cities across the globe, not only in America, not only here, but across the globe that are looking to solve the same problems," said Adams. 

Adams highlighted the cleanliness of Athens and what he described as a feeling that the government understands citizens' needs and is working to respond to them.

