Know Before You Go for Nov. 30, 2022

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is traveling internationally Wednesday.

He's going to Athens, Greece to participate in the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism - Safeguarding Inclusive Democracy.

He's holding a meeting with the Combat Antisemitism Movement, then attending the opening dinner for the summit.