Watch CBS News
Local News

In a boost for asylum seekers, NYC announces IDNYC cards can be used to apply for MTA services

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- For the first time, New Yorkers can now use their IDNYC card to apply for a variety of MTA services.

That includes the reduced fare, OMNY, and Access-A-Ride programs.

Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, said Thursday it is a gamechanger for the thousands of asylum seekers who now call New York City home.

"This program will make it even more accessible for them to be able to navigate our city, to continue to look for work, to continue to look for housing, and settle in our city," Castro said.

IDNYC is the largest municipal identification program in the country. More than 1.5 million New Yorkers are enrolled, regardless of background or immigration status.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 12:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.