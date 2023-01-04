Watch CBS News
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is helping migrants by sending them to New York City, Chicago

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Colorado's governor is responding to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' comments that Colorado is planning to ship migrants to New York City and Chicago.

Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is only helping asylum seekers reach their desired destinations.

Adams said as many as 30,000 migrants have already arrived in New York City by bus.

The mayor has called for more federal funds to help with the influx of asylum seekers.

Polis also says Congress needs to help cities and states, as well as enact better border security and immigration reform.

