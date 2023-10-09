Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams holds vigil at Golda Meir Square in support of Israel

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams holds vigil for victims of Israel attacks in Golda Meir Square
Mayor Adams holds vigil for victims of Israel attacks in Golda Meir Square 01:47

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams held a vigil for the victims in Israel on Monday evening at Golda Meir Square in Midtown.

Organizers called it an event of unity and of mourning. The mayor spoke at the vigil in collaboration with the consul general of Israel in New York.

READ MOREWhat we know about the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel's response in Gaza

Golda Meir Square is significant, of course, because Golda Meir was Israel's prime minister during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Many Jews are feeling that history is repeating itself. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday's attack by Hamas the worst on Israel since the Yom Kippur War.

"My cousin's best friend, her little sister, was in this party, and she's missing. Someone that my cousin seen her grow up," one woman said. "I haven't slept. I haven't slept in 48 hours. All I'm doing is on WhatsApp, talking to my cousins, my aunts and uncles, my great aunts and uncles."

"I have lots of friends serving on the front lines, from either Brooklyn or Manhattan," one man said. "I have friends and family in Israel and this is a beautiful sight to see on Golda Meir," another added.

The mayor's office said this vigil was an open invitation and wanted faith leaders across the city to stand with elected officials. 

Ali Bauman
ali-bauman.png

Ali Bauman joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in 2016. Ali is a proud millennial who embraces social media for storytelling to bring news to a new generation of viewers.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 6:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.