Mayor Eric Adams holds vigil at Golda Meir Square in support of Israel

Mayor Adams holds vigil for victims of Israel attacks in Golda Meir Square

Mayor Adams holds vigil for victims of Israel attacks in Golda Meir Square

Mayor Adams holds vigil for victims of Israel attacks in Golda Meir Square

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams held a vigil for the victims in Israel on Monday evening at Golda Meir Square in Midtown.

Organizers called it an event of unity and of mourning. The mayor spoke at the vigil in collaboration with the consul general of Israel in New York.

READ MORE: What we know about the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel's response in Gaza

Golda Meir Square is significant, of course, because Golda Meir was Israel's prime minister during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Many Jews are feeling that history is repeating itself. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday's attack by Hamas the worst on Israel since the Yom Kippur War.

"My cousin's best friend, her little sister, was in this party, and she's missing. Someone that my cousin seen her grow up," one woman said. "I haven't slept. I haven't slept in 48 hours. All I'm doing is on WhatsApp, talking to my cousins, my aunts and uncles, my great aunts and uncles."

"I have lots of friends serving on the front lines, from either Brooklyn or Manhattan," one man said. "I have friends and family in Israel and this is a beautiful sight to see on Golda Meir," another added.

The mayor's office said this vigil was an open invitation and wanted faith leaders across the city to stand with elected officials.