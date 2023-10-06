Mayor Eric Adams heads to Ecuador to send message to asylum seekers: "We are at capacity"

Mayor Adams' next stop in Ecuador as part of trip south of U.S. border

Mayor Adams' next stop in Ecuador as part of trip south of U.S. border

Mayor Adams' next stop in Ecuador as part of trip south of U.S. border

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is headed to Ecuador on Friday as part of his four-day trip to countries south of the U.S. border to discourage migrants from coming to New York City.

The mayor will visit Ecuador, then go to the Darien Gap in Colombia on Saturday to meet with leaders about situations on the ground leading to the increase in asylum seekers in the city. He says he wants to be clear about the reality of what's taking place here.

"We are at capacity, and many people believe when you enter New York City, you're going to automatically have a job, you're automatically going to be living in a hotel, and there's just a climate that's there that's not a reality. Far too many people are living in congregate settings," Adams said Thursday afternoon in Mexico.

Adams met with Mexican leaders Thursday in hopes of reversing course on the problem. His goal is to spread the word there's no more room in New York City and it's not the so-called "promised land."

Read More: Mayor Eric Adams visits Mexico City to discourage asylum seekers from coming to NYC

This comes as the White House is building a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. On Thursday night, President Joe Biden waived 26 laws now allowing a section of the border wall to be built.

CBS News has learned they're comprised of 18-foot high steel panels that will be constructed near the Rio Grande in Texas.

Biden said he didn't want to build a wall, but has no choice because of a law Congress passed in 2019.

"They have to use the money for what it was appropriated, I can't stop that," he said.

Asked whether he believe the wall works, the president replied, "No."

Adams says people will find dangerous ways of passing through, regardless of the wall. He is expected to travel to Colombia on Friday night, before finishing out the last two days of the trip.