Mayor Adams' Public Engagement Unit hits streets to inform tenants of their rights in face of illegal evictions

NYC unit hits streets to inform tenants of their rights in face of illegal evictions

NEW YORK -- As we continue to deal with frigid temperatures, New York City is focusing on making sure tenants know their rights when it comes to unlawful evictions so they can stay indoors.

After announcing the formation of a new tenant protection cabinet last week, Mayor Eric Adams' Public Engagement Unit took to the streets Tuesday to knock on residents' doors to share what they need to know if a landlord illegally locks them out of their home.

CBS New York tagged along with the mayor's unit in East New York, Brooklyn.

Residents in East New York live in one of the city's top five zip codes with the highest number of illegal lockout court filings over the past three years, according to city officials.

That is why the Public Engagement Unit spent Tuesday knocking on dozens of doors to let tenants know that if they face an unlawful eviction there are steps they should take.

"It is cold outside. We do not want anybody to self-evict," said Rhea McGhie, leader of the tenant support unit in Brooklyn. "A landlord is not allowed to change the locks on you. He's not allowed to turn off utilities. And if that is to happen, we want you to reach out to us and call 311 and ask to speak to the tenant helpline so that you can get information and resources in regards to this issues."

The unit says they rely on tactics to meet New Yorkers where they are, whether that's through their phones or right at their doors, to share resources they may not be aware of.

"We know that it can be really hard to navigate the bureaucracy and understand the rights and resources that are available, and that's why we go up practically into communities to get that information out," said Adrienne Lever, executive director of the Public Engagement Unit.

Lever says in the face of rising housing challenges, it's important tenants know illegal lockouts are not just a violation of space but a violation of a someone's legal rights.

"We want tenants to know that they can never be evicted directly by their landlord. The only way that you can be asked to leave your home is by a formal court notice, with that often delivered by a sheriff or a New York City marshal," Lever said.

Tuesday's initiative follows Mayor Adams' State of the City address last week in which he announced the formation of a "tenant protection cabinet" to better coordinate city resources for renters.

"It's so important in winter months when we know that it can be extremely dangerous for people to be out on the street to make sure we keep them in their homes," Lever said.