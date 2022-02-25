Mayor Eric Adams joins Black History Month panel discussion on health, food, race and culture

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams participated in a Black History Month event in Harlem on Thursday.

He joined a panel discussion at the Apollo Theater called "Bridging the Gap." It focused on how health, food, race and culture intersect.

"When you go to NYCHA developments, you see junk food, but you go to Park Slope, you see Whole Foods," Adams said. "Seventy percent of 12-year-olds have early signs of heart disease, our number one killer."

Adams admitted these types of conversations are uncomfortable, but they help the community grow and take steps toward healthier eating.