Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in Queens; 2 sought

NEW YORK -- An attempted robbery in Queens led to a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 25th Avenue and 85th Street in East Elmhurst.

Witnesses told CBS New York's Ali Bauman the victim was sitting in a park with his car parked across the street when he noticed someone break his back window.

The victim ran over, and that's when witnesses say a white BMW pulled up. The alleged robber got in while the victim held onto the hood of the vehicle, trying to stop them.

The driver of the BMW kept going, and when the victim fell off, we're told he was left bleeding out on the street.

"He had something in his car. He tried to stop them. They wouldn't stop. The guy tried to run off and he latched onto the hood of the car ... I guess he was thinking they were gonna stop when he latched onto the hood, but they didn't," witness Kevin Gonzelez said.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police are looking for two suspects and so far have not made any arrests.

It's unclear why the victim's car was targeted or what the alleged robber took from inside.