Second teenager arrested in Mastic Beach rape, home invasion

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- A second teenager has been arrested in connection to a violent rape and home invasion on Long Island.

Suffolk County police said Friday that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for his involvement in the April 19 attack. A 14-year-old boy was previously arrested.

According to investigators, a 23-year-old woman was in her Mastic Beach home with her 4-year-old daughter when the two teenagers broke into the house.

Police say the woman went into an upstairs bedroom with her daughter and locked the door, but the suspects allegedly forced their way inside. The 14-year-old suspect, who police say was armed with a knife, allegedly began to rape the woman, then stabbed and slashed her.

The two suspects got away with cash and belongings.

The victim got help from neighbors and was taken to a hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

The 17-year-old has been charged with burglary as an adolescent offender. Police did not release his identity. He is set to be arraigned Friday.