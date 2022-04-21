Watch CBS News

Burglars sexually assault woman after breaking into Mastic Beach home, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Police are searching for a pair of burglars they say broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman on Long Island. 

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at a house in Mastic Beach. 

Police said the suspects encountered the victim inside the home, where one proceeded to sexually and physically assault her. 

The men fled the scene with cash and property. 

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section at (631) 852-8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.