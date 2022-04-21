Burglars sexually assault woman after breaking into Mastic Beach home, police say

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Police are searching for a pair of burglars they say broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman on Long Island.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at a house in Mastic Beach.

Police said the suspects encountered the victim inside the home, where one proceeded to sexually and physically assault her.

The men fled the scene with cash and property.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section at (631) 852-8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.