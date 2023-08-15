Massapequa squad get's hero's welcome back at home after winning Little League Softball World Series

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Long Island's Little League softball world champions have returned home after making history.

The community cheered as people gathered Monday night to greet the new champions as they arrived home to Massapequa Park.

Massapequa International 12 and under beat North Carolina 5-2 in Sunday's championship game.

It marked the first time a New York team has won the title. It was also the first time this team made it into the tournament.

"Once we made it to the Little League World Series we knew that if we made it that far we can't just let go, so we just followed through with it and we won," one player said.

"Everyone is so happy for us, and it feels great," another said.

"Just like to know that we have ... everyone has our back and everyone was cheering for us so much all the way," another added.

The town is planning a parade this week for the new champions.