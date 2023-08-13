All hail the champions! Massapequa 12 and under team wins Little League Softball World Series

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Congratulations are in order for the new Little League softball champions.

The Massapequa International 12 and under girls team just won the World Series.

CBS New York went to a watch party in Massapequa Park on Sunday.

"World champion" has a nice ring to it for New York for the first time in Little League Softball World Series history.

Family and friends packed the Brady Park field. They were jumping and cheering while watching their girls beat North Carolina 5-2. It was also the first time Massapequa girls had ever made it into to the tournament. Talk about winning big.

Some of the team members' friends told CBS New York about how hard the girls worked this summer to get there.

"All summer, like, missing some of the hangouts to go to practices. Like, it all pays off. They work their butts off and they absolutely deserve this," Kyra Maddock said.

"When you see them out on the field, they're just regular kids, but you can see something in there eyes, that they are mature. They're cool-headed. They think carefully. They work hard and they earn all the accolades that they received, including now the title of world champions," Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

The Massapequa Park community is planning a parade for the girls when they come back from North Carolina.