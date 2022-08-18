Watch CBS News
Massapequa Philharmonic honors Little League team with special performance

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- There was a special tribute to some Long Island Little Leaguers on Wednesday.

Members of the Massapequa Philharmonic played "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in honor of the town's Little League team.

The Massapequa Coast has been cheered throughout the community and will play in the Little League World Series on Friday night.

This is Massapequa's first time going to the Little League World Series in their 72-year history.  

