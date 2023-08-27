Mets honor Massapequa Little League Softball World Series champions at Citi Field
NEW YORK -- The Mets honored the Little League Softball World Series champions from Massapequa before the game against the Angels on Saturday.
The Massapequa International 12 and under team won the tournament in Greenville, North Carolina.
The players met Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor on the field and got signed baseballs.
The Massapequa squad was the first from New York to win it all.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.