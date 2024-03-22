40 dead, dozens injured after shooting at Moscow music venue, Russian officials say

Mass shooting reported at Moscow concert hall Gunmen shoot into crowd at Moscow concert hall, Russian officials say 00:46

Russia's Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall.

Russian news reports said that the assailants threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the raid, the worst terror attack in Russia in two decades that came as the fighting in Ukraine dragged into a third year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a "huge tragedy."

Russia's top investigative agency is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. The Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the charges, though it didn't say who might be behind the attack.

The attack took place as crowds gathered for a concert of Picnic, a famed Russian rock band, at the hall that can accommodate over 6,000 people. Russian news reports said that visitors were being evacuated, but some said that an unspecified number of people could have been trapped by the blaze.

The prosecutor's office said several men in combat fatigues entered the concert hall and fired at visitors.

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Sergei Vedyashkin / AP

Extended rounds of gunfire could be heard on multiple videos posted by Russian media and Telegram channels. One showed two men with rifles moving through the mall. Another one showed a man inside the auditorium, saying the assailants set it on fire, as gunshots rang out incessantly in the background.

More videos showed up to four attackers, armed with assault rifles and wearing caps, who were shooting screaming people at point-blank range.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said he was heading to the area and set up a task force to deal with the damage. He didn't immediately offer any further details.

Russian media reports said that riot police units were being sent to the area as people were being evacuated.

Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu via Getty Images

Russian authorities said security was tightened at Moscow's airports and railway stations, while the Moscow mayor canceled all mass gatherings scheduled for the weekend.

The attack came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said Friday that he couldn't yet speak about all the details but that "the images are just horrible. And just hard to watch."

"Our thoughts are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," Kirby said. "There are some moms and dads and brothers and sisters and sons and daughters who haven't gotten the news yet. This is going to be a tough day."

The attack comes after the U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a statement earlier this month urging Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital over plans of an imminent attack. The warning was repeated by several other Western embassies. Putin denounced the Western warnings as an attempt to intimidate Russians.

Russia was shaken by a series of deadly terror attacks in the early 2000s during the fighting with separatists in the Russian province of Chechnya.

In October 2002, Chechen militants took about 800 people hostage at a Moscow theater. Two days later, Russian special forces stormed the building, and 129 hostages and 41 Chechen fighters died, most of them from the effects of narcotic gas Russian forces used to subdue the attackers.

And in September 2004, about 30 Chechen militants seized a school in Beslan in southern Russia taking hundreds of hostages. The siege ended in a bloodbath two days later and more than 330 people, about half of them children, were killed.