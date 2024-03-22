Watch CBS News

Dozens killed in shooting in Moscow concert hall

Several gunmen opened fire Friday in a popular concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, killing at least 40 people, according to Russian media. Russian authorities are investigating the attack as an act of terrorism. Debora Patta has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.